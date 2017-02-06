Mardi Gras recycling crew is looking for volunteers
There's no denying Mardi Gras has its trashy side, but there's a way to help: Organizers of the Mardi Gras Eco-Team are seeking volunteers for the cleanup crewe's fourth year in business. Volunteers can sign up for a variety of shifts on the final four days of the Carnival season, which are Saturday, Feb. 25, through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Duties include operating rolling recycling carts and maintaining recycling stations in Bienville Square, Cathedral Square, Spanish Plaza and Mardi Gras Park and smaller containers elsewhere throughout downtown Mobile.
