Mardi Gras ball patron in critical condition after assault; Mobile crime report
A Mardi Gras ball patron was assaulted by a man and remains in critical condition, while a teen was shot in the shoulder over the weekend in the Mobile Police Department's crime report. On Friday afternoon at approximately 1:53 p.m. officers responded to the Bel Air Mall located at 3201 Airport Blvd for a report of four small children, ranging from 6 months to 7-years-old, left inside a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Mon
|Southern
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Sun
|Family
|2
|Mobile gangs
|Sun
|Yepp
|2
|paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16)
|Sun
|Southern
|3
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
|Any black women want to play with my white cock
|Feb 4
|Shaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC