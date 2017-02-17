Mardi Gras ball patron in critical co...

Mardi Gras ball patron in critical condition after assault; Mobile crime report

A Mardi Gras ball patron was assaulted by a man and remains in critical condition, while a teen was shot in the shoulder over the weekend in the Mobile Police Department's crime report. On Friday afternoon at approximately 1:53 p.m. officers responded to the Bel Air Mall located at 3201 Airport Blvd for a report of four small children, ranging from 6 months to 7-years-old, left inside a vehicle.

