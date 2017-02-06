Man accused of killing woman in wheel...

Man accused of killing woman in wheelchair, threatens police at hospital

16 hrs ago

A 30,000 bond was set for 41-year-old Melvin Martin who is accused of killing a woman in a motorized wheelchair with his vehicle on Friday night. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright appeared in court for the bond hearing saying that after the fatal accident, Martin was uncooperative with authorities.

Mobile, AL

