Kay Atkins Raines

17 hrs ago Read more: WALA

Biloxi police are asking for the public's help finding an Alabama woman reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Officials said 68-year-old Kay Atkins Raines, of Mobile, AL, was last seen Jan. 29 at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi and the Home Depot in Gulfport.

