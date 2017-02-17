Illuminati conspiracies, meth addiction discussed during bond hearing for Mobile man...
A Mobile District Court judge issued no bond for Matthew Ryan Howard, 24, during a his hearing on Friday morning. Howard is accused of murdering 18-year-old Eric Wood of Georgia who's body was discovered in Semmes by Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies on Dec. 12, 2016.
