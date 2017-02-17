Gun used in Valentine's Day murder possibly stolen during Mardi Gras parade, police say

The Mobile Police Department said that 15-year-old Nia Savage was shot and killed at a home in the 500 block of Crenshaw Street on Tuesday evening. The Mobile Police Department believes that the gun used in the Valentine's Day homicide of 15-year-old Nia Savage, was possibly stolen from an unlocked vehicle at last Saturday's Mardi Gras parade.

