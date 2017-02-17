Gun used in Valentine's Day murder po...

Gun used in Valentine's Day murder possibly stolen during Mardi Gras parade, police say

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department said that 15-year-old Nia Savage was shot and killed at a home in the 500 block of Crenshaw Street on Tuesday evening. The Mobile Police Department believes that the gun used in the Valentine's Day homicide of 15-year-old Nia Savage, was possibly stolen from an unlocked vehicle at last Saturday's Mardi Gras parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay Atkins Raines 4 hr HOPE 1
John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16) Feb 14 Roland 6
News Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C... Feb 10 grumpyxx 18
Any black women want to play with my white cock Feb 4 Shaved 1
robbie hendrix Feb 3 looking for 1
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... Feb 2 spud 19
News 38-year-old man fatally stabbed in Mobile, susp... Feb 1 adrienneturner10 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC