Gun used in Valentine's Day murder possibly stolen during Mardi Gras parade, police say
The Mobile Police Department said that 15-year-old Nia Savage was shot and killed at a home in the 500 block of Crenshaw Street on Tuesday evening. The Mobile Police Department believes that the gun used in the Valentine's Day homicide of 15-year-old Nia Savage, was possibly stolen from an unlocked vehicle at last Saturday's Mardi Gras parade.
