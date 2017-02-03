GulfQuest will reopen on Feb. 18, 2017.
The GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico on the Mobile River in downtown Mobile is scheduled to reopen to the public on Feb. 18. FOX10 News has learned new and returning visitors to the attraction will be greeted by lower ticket prices and free parking. The GulfQuest Maritime Museum has been in rough waters since November, closing after only a year.
