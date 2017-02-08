Did the NAACP Give Jeff Sessions an 'Award of Excellence'?

Senator Jeff Sessions was apparently given a "Governmental Award of Excellence" in 2009 by a local Alabama chapter of the NAACP. On 7 February 2017, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina shared a photograph via Twitter purportedly showing that his colleague, Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabmaa - the nominee for the position of Attorney General in the new Trump administration - had been bestowed with a "Governmental Award of Excellence" by the NAACP in 2009: Many viewers were skeptical of the photograph's provenance, given that the NAACP strongly opposed the nomination of Senator Sessions as attorney general.

