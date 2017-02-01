Criminal trial of high-prescribing docs shows tactics of Insys Therapeutics; shares down 3%
Beaten down Insys Therapeutics is under pressure on average volume as details emerge about the company's role in working with two doctors accused of illegally over-prescribing the opioid Subsys . The physicians are the defendants in a Mobile, AL criminal trial that alleges they made $40M in illicit gains from dispensing the pain med from the pharmacy they owned and operated from the back of one of their pain clinics.
