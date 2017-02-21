Cool Spaces: A pied-a-terre in the heart of downtown Mobile
On a recent, spring-like day in downtown Mobile, the jazzy notes of a saxophone floated across Cathedral Square, past the glossy leaves of a magnolia tree, over the railings of a balcony and through the wide-open French doors of a third-floor apartment above Dauphin Street. Though the building was constructed in the mid-19th Century, the apartment is a newly designed, comfortable, 1,150-square-foot space with two bedrooms, two baths and an open floor plan with a modern kitchen overlooking an eating area and a living room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal wells
|Feb 20
|Southern
|2
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Feb 19
|Family
|2
|Mobile gangs
|Feb 19
|Yepp
|2
|paige alexander henderson and heather michelle ... (May '16)
|Feb 19
|Southern
|3
|John Hunnings Of Grand Bay Al (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Roland
|6
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|Feb 10
|grumpyxx
|18
|Any black women want to play with my white cock
|Feb 4
|Shaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC