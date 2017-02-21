Cool Spaces: A pied-a-terre in the he...

Cool Spaces: A pied-a-terre in the heart of downtown Mobile

On a recent, spring-like day in downtown Mobile, the jazzy notes of a saxophone floated across Cathedral Square, past the glossy leaves of a magnolia tree, over the railings of a balcony and through the wide-open French doors of a third-floor apartment above Dauphin Street. Though the building was constructed in the mid-19th Century, the apartment is a newly designed, comfortable, 1,150-square-foot space with two bedrooms, two baths and an open floor plan with a modern kitchen overlooking an eating area and a living room.

