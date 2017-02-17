Contracts For Feb. 17, 2017
Doyon Utilities LLC, Fairbanks, Alaska, has been awarded a maximum $307,227,199 modification to a 50-year contract incorporating interim tariff rates as ordered by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. This is a regulated tariff contract.
