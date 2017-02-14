College student dies after fall from window at frat party
A University of Southern Mississippi student fell through a closed 11th-story hotel window onto a hotel's fourth-floor pool deck and died, New Orleans police said Tuesday. In an email Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the dead man as 20-year-old Cole D. Whaley, and said he died early Saturday at the DoubleTree hotel from injuries that included multiple skull fractures.
