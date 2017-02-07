Coastal Alabama's 'glaring omission' from Bentley's 'short list' of Senate hopefuls stings lawmakers
None of Gov. Robert Bentley's six finalists to replace Mobile's Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate is from coastal Alabama. "I was disappointed that at least one of our two candidates didn't make the short-list," said state Rep. Randy Davis, R-Daphne.
