Chief Slac returning to front of Joe Cain Procession as logistical headaches for parade...

Wayne Dean Sr., dressed as Cain's Indian chief character, Slacabamarinico, leads the foot marchers in the annual Joe Cain Day Procession in downtown Mobile, Ala., on Sunday Feb. 15, 2015. The Joe Cain Parading Society says that Dean and the foot marchers received their permit to lead the procession on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, reversing a two-year trend of Dean and the foot marchers trailing the parading society.

