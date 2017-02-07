Boyer receives SAEA Emerging Scholars Award
Chris Boyer, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, has been selected to receive an Emerging Scholars Award by the Southern Agricultural Economics Association . The award is presented to high-performing, early-career professionals with demonstrated research and resulting publication activity.
