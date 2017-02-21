Barrancas Cemetery Project provides opportunity for District to give back to Veterans, Families

The daughter of Chief Master Sgt. Arthur Arehart Sr., U.S. Air Force, pays respect to her late father at the Barrancas National Cemetery at the Naval Air Station-Pensacola, Fl., Feb. 14. The final resting place for Arehart is in a section of columbarium that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, constructed last year.

