Apartments coming to Gulf Shores
Local developers have received site plan approval to build Marbella, a three-story, 96-unit apartment complex at 1901 E. 1st St., in Gulf Shores, according to Stacey Ryals of 3M3D Investments. The project will include a pool and clubhouse and will be located behind Uptown Plaza, an office park on E. 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores.
