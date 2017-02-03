An artist's responsibility to say something
Actor/Writer Cynthia Rogan will perform in Camelot Theatre's next production, “Calendar Girls,” opening Feb. 8. Based on a true story and popular movie, the play tells about the making of a pin-up calendar by photographing ordinary middle-aged women. Rogan, a former blues singer from Mobile, Alabama, writes, acts, and performs improvisational theater in the Rogue Valley.
