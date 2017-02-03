An artist's responsibility to say som...

An artist's responsibility to say something

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Actor/Writer Cynthia Rogan will perform in Camelot Theatre's next production, “Calendar Girls,” opening Feb. 8. Based on a true story and popular movie, the play tells about the making of a pin-up calendar by photographing ordinary middle-aged women. Rogan, a former blues singer from Mobile, Alabama, writes, acts, and performs improvisational theater in the Rogue Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C... 17 hr EconProf 13
News Kay Atkins Raines Sat Nicki 2
Any black women want to play with my white cock Sat Shaved 1
robbie hendrix Feb 3 looking for 1
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... Feb 2 spud 19
News 38-year-old man fatally stabbed in Mobile, susp... Feb 1 adrienneturner10 1
News Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks on fair v... Jan 30 Sonny 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC