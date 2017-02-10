An alleged cop impersonator files a motion to have his case dismissed
A man who wrote dozens of fake parking citations and collected money from them in Mobile County, had his attorney file a motion to dismiss the case against him. The accused cop impersonator, 24-year-old Douglas Roberts, had his attorney Jeff Deen file a motion to dismiss the 20 counts of impersonating a peace officer and 20 counts of forgery charges against him.
