An alleged cop impersonator files a m...

An alleged cop impersonator files a motion to have his case dismissed

Thursday Read more: Alabama Live

A man who wrote dozens of fake parking citations and collected money from them in Mobile County, had his attorney file a motion to dismiss the case against him. The accused cop impersonator, 24-year-old Douglas Roberts, had his attorney Jeff Deen file a motion to dismiss the 20 counts of impersonating a peace officer and 20 counts of forgery charges against him.

