ALDOT working to repair giant hole in I-10, congested traffic expected until Sunday
Alabama Department of Transportation workers are repairing a hole in the bridge deck of Interstate 10 westbound in Mobile. A 18-wheeler carrying steel coils overturned on Thursday afternoon.
