Woman deposits $17K of tenants rent payments in her own bank account

Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department is searching for Caasi Lynn Glaude, 31, who is wanted for stealing tenant's rent at the Twin Oaks Apartments, totaling nearly $17,000. Police said that Glaude worked as the manager for the apartment complex.

