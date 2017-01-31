Woman deposits $17K of tenants rent payments in her own bank account
The Mobile Police Department is searching for Caasi Lynn Glaude, 31, who is wanted for stealing tenant's rent at the Twin Oaks Apartments, totaling nearly $17,000. Police said that Glaude worked as the manager for the apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|38-year-old man fatally stabbed in Mobile, susp...
|1 hr
|adrienneturner10
|1
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|16
|Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks on fair v...
|Mon
|Sonny
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|yehoshooah adam
|251
|Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|medics
|1
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jan 16
|Deplorable
|17
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC