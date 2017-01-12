Woman charged with manslaughter in fi...

Woman charged with manslaughter in five car accident

Wednesday

The Mobile Police Department arrested Margaret Miller, 40, of Mobile and charged her with manslaughter for a five-vehicle accident on Dec. 27, 2016 that killed a 70-year-old man. A 40-year-old woman from Mobile is being charged with manslaughter after the Mobile Police Department said she caused a five car accident while driving intoxicated.

Mobile, AL

