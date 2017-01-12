Woman charged with manslaughter in five car accident
The Mobile Police Department arrested Margaret Miller, 40, of Mobile and charged her with manslaughter for a five-vehicle accident on Dec. 27, 2016 that killed a 70-year-old man. A 40-year-old woman from Mobile is being charged with manslaughter after the Mobile Police Department said she caused a five car accident while driving intoxicated.
