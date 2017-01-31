Woman arrested in connection with Highway 98 road rage shooting
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a road rage incident that happened last week on Highway 98. Investigators are questioning 30-year-old Tabitha Lane. They said she is the driver of the car believed to be used in the shooting.
