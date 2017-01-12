Why was Jimmy Buffett in Mobile today?
Jimmy Buffett and our Jared Boyd talk about an upcoming documentary project chronically the singer's start on the Gulf Coast during a chance encounter at Dew Drop Inn on Thursday, January 12, 2017. On the 1982 song, "I Heard I Was in Town," Jimmy Buffett sings about walking the streets of his former stomping grounds.
