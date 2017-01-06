Why Donald Trump's 'ratings machine' tweets are so revealing
Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary The reaction was utterly predictable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen...
|Jan 5
|CZars_R_US
|5
|Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest...
|Jan 4
|Sherman
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Jan 1
|Rosa_Winkel
|226
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Dec 29
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Dec 29
|Captain Yesterday
|16
|The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif...
|Dec 27
|Trump your President
|21
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC