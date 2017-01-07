U.S. Catholics donate more than $7 mi...

U.S. Catholics donate more than $7 million to natural disaster collections in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Iobserve

Throughout 2016, dioceses across the country participated in three emergency appeals, donating more than $7 million for support in response to natural disasters. "The generosity of Catholics across the country to these appeals is a beautiful act of solidarity and mercy," said Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of Mobile, Alabama, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on National Collections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson 3 hr TinyTT 1
Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class 10 hr SCAM ALERT 2
News The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen... Jan 5 CZars_R_US 5
Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest... Jan 4 Sherman 1
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) Jan 1 Rosa_Winkel 226
News Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a... Dec 29 spocko 94
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Dec 29 Captain Yesterday 16
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,431 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,651

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC