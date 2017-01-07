U.S. Catholics donate more than $7 million to natural disaster collections in 2016
Throughout 2016, dioceses across the country participated in three emergency appeals, donating more than $7 million for support in response to natural disasters. "The generosity of Catholics across the country to these appeals is a beautiful act of solidarity and mercy," said Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of Mobile, Alabama, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on National Collections.
