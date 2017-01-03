Trump taps anti-vaccine activist Robe...

Trump taps anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to launch science review

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump removes his hat to show that his hair is real during a political rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on August 21, 2015 in Mobile, Alabama Vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he will oversee a presidential panel to review vaccine safety and science at the request of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in a move likely to reignite debate despite now-debunked research that tied childhood immunizations to autism. "President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policy, and he has questions about it," Kennedy, who has raised questions about the safety of vaccines, told reporters following his meeting with Trump in New York on Tuesday.

