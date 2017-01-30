Trac Intermodal converts to radial tires for Mobile, AL market
To help meet customer needs in the greater Mobile, AL market, TRAC Intermodal said it is converting marine chassis in its fleet from bias ply to radial tires. The program will be completed by the end of March, the company noted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
