The Port City Secondliners parading o...

The Port City Secondliners parading on Dauphin Street.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WALA

The Port City Secondliners organization stayed true to their name by throwing what's called a "second line parade," where anyone can join in the parade. The parade was a first for the Secondliners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 2 hr panties4532 10
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords 17 hr Deplorable 17
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) Jan 14 yehoshooah adam 233
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class Jan 9 SCAM ALERT 2
News The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen... Jan 5 CZars_R_US 5
Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest... Jan 4 Sherman 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC