Severe weather threat leads Mobile police to postpone chili cook-off
With sloppy conditions and a slight possibility of severe weather predicted for the Mobile area overnight Friday, the Mobile Police Department has opted to postpone a chili cook-off planned for Saturday. Teams of police officers will compete against each other in the second annual event, which now will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Cathedral Square.
