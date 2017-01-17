Severe thunderstorms to erupt over so...

Severe thunderstorms to erupt over southeastern US this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

A storm diving into the Mississippi Valley from the central Plains will pull a potent cold front into the area early on Saturday. "Unseasonably warm, moist air will foster the development of severe storms along the Gulf Coast on Saturday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 21 min ThomasA 12
News Officer Jackie Tucker Jan 17 dianne 1
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Jan 16 Deplorable 17
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) Jan 14 yehoshooah adam 233
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class Jan 9 SCAM ALERT 2
News The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen... Jan 5 CZars_R_US 5
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,510 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC