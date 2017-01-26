Seafood thief arrested
Authorities have arrested 42-year-old Maurice Chelvis Morrissette in connection with stolen seafood from the Shrimp Basket Restaurant in Gulf Shores. Officials say 30 pounds of fish and 50 pounds of shrimp were stolen from the same restaurant chain in Mobile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|238
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|8 hr
|local yokel
|15
|Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|medics
|1
|Officer Jackie Tucker
|Jan 17
|dianne
|1
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jan 16
|Deplorable
|17
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC