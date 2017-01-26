Saraland officer's condition improves after being shot in head
A Saraland Police officer shot in the head last month has been moved out of a hospital and into an out-of-state rehabilitation center. The department tells WKRG-TV that Officer Jackie Tucker's condition has improved since the Dec. 16 shooting.
