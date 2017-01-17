Rep. Bradley Byrne: Most of my constituents on Affordable Care Act 'don't like it'

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Fairhope, speaks with the local media at his Mobile, Ala., office on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. . A majority of the coastal Alabama constituents U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne has spoken with who receive insurance through the Affordable Care Act "don't like it," the Fairhope Republican said Wednesday.

