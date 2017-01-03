Rains push 2.8 million gallons of sew...

Rains push 2.8 million gallons of sewage into Mobile-area waterways

Halls Mill Creek is among Mobile-area waterways affected by sewer overflows in recent heavy rains. Recent heavy rains in Mobile pushed more than 2.8 million gallons of untreated sewage into waterways in Mobile County, according to the Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service.

