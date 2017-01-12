Radical Muslim Group CAIR to Trump: '...

Radical Muslim Group CAIR to Trump: 'Drop Franklin Graham From Inaugural Prayers'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations or CAIR, is calling on Donald Trump to drop Rev. Franklin Graham from the January 20 inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. CAIR is an radical Muslim-rights group which has been designated by the Justice Department as a terrorist co-conspirator according to WND.

