Political Correctness Dies Hard
President-elect Donald Trump said he would get rid of political correctness , and it couldn't come too soon. On the big side, we're being told over and over that Mr. Trump did not actually win the election, but stole it with Russian help and - get this - media complicity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest...
|10 hr
|Sherman
|1
|The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen...
|10 hr
|Dr Wu
|4
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Jan 1
|Rosa_Winkel
|226
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Dec 29
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Dec 29
|Captain Yesterday
|16
|The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif...
|Dec 27
|Trump your President
|21
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC