Obama's exit, Trump's arrival looms on minds of MLK Jr. Day marchers
Marchers prepare for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Mobile, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The annual event is sponsored by People United to Advance the Dream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Jackie Tucker
|6 hr
|dianne
|1
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|9
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Mon
|Deplorable
|17
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|yehoshooah adam
|233
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Jan 9
|SCAM ALERT
|2
|The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen...
|Jan 5
|CZars_R_US
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC