Nick Fairley Grand Marshal of MAMGA in Hometown of Mobile
On Fat Tuesday, February 28 this year, Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley will return to his hometown of Mobile, Alabama to be Grand Marshal of MAMGA, the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association. Mardi Gras as we know it today originated in Mobile after the Civil War as a way to bring some joy back to the people of the region suffering through the loss of family and harsh economic times.
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|20 min
|yehoshooah adam
|251
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Jan 26
|local yokel
|15
|Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|medics
|1
|Officer Jackie Tucker
|Jan 17
|dianne
|1
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jan 16
|Deplorable
|17
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
