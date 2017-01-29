Nick Fairley Grand Marshal of MAMGA in Hometown of Mobile

On Fat Tuesday, February 28 this year, Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley will return to his hometown of Mobile, Alabama to be Grand Marshal of MAMGA, the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association. Mardi Gras as we know it today originated in Mobile after the Civil War as a way to bring some joy back to the people of the region suffering through the loss of family and harsh economic times.

