NCAA Division I Council rejects proposed June signing period

A proposed June signing period for college football recruits has been rejected by the NCAA's Division I Council, but a possible December signing period remains very much in play. The council modified a wide-ranging reforms proposal for flexibility in the recruiting calendar at the NCAA's annual convention on Wednesday by removing a request for a 72-hour signing period that would have started on the last Wednesday in June.

