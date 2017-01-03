NAACP stages protest sit-in at Jeff Sessions' office
MAY 20: Sen. Jeff Sessions speaks at the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. The convention, which opened today, runs May 22. The NAACP is staging a sit-in at the Mobile, Alabama, office of US Sen. Jeff Sessions to protest Sessions' nomination as US attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen...
|4 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|4
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Jan 1
|Rosa_Winkel
|235
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Dec 29
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Dec 29
|Captain Yesterday
|16
|The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif...
|Dec 27
|Trump your President
|21
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC