NAACP stages protest sit-in at Jeff Sessions' office

MAY 20: Sen. Jeff Sessions speaks at the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. The convention, which opened today, runs May 22. The NAACP is staging a sit-in at the Mobile, Alabama, office of US Sen. Jeff Sessions to protest Sessions' nomination as US attorney general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.