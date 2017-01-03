NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "Reject Sessions, Reject Oppression"
A group of about 15 demonstrators gather on a sidewalk outside the Mobile office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. The group was protesting Sessions' nomination as attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson
|Mon
|TinyTT
|1
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Mon
|SCAM ALERT
|2
|The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen...
|Jan 5
|CZars_R_US
|5
|Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest...
|Jan 4
|Sherman
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Jan 1
|Rosa_Winkel
|226
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Dec 29
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Dec 29
|Captain Yesterday
|16
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC