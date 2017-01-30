NAACP president Brooks, 9 more activists, arrested again in sit-in outside Sessions' office
NAACP president and CEO Cornell Williams Brooks and 10 other activists were arrested Monday after staging a repeat sit-in outside of the Mobile, Ala., office of U.S. Sen. NAACP president Brooks, 9 more activists, arrested again in sit-in outside Sessions' office NAACP president and CEO Cornell Williams Brooks and 10 other activists were arrested Monday after staging a repeat sit-in outside of the Mobile, Ala., office of U.S. Sen. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jMqypK NAACP president and CEO Cornell William Brooks, third from right, and other NAACP officials and protesters stage a second sit-in at the Mobile, Ala., office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., to protest his nomination as U.S. attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|3 hr
|EconProf
|3
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|16
|Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks on fair v...
|21 hr
|Sonny
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|yehoshooah adam
|251
|Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|medics
|1
|Officer Jackie Tucker
|Jan 17
|dianne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC