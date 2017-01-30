NAACP president and CEO Cornell Williams Brooks and 10 other activists were arrested Monday after staging a repeat sit-in outside of the Mobile, Ala., office of U.S. Sen. NAACP president Brooks, 9 more activists, arrested again in sit-in outside Sessions' office NAACP president and CEO Cornell Williams Brooks and 10 other activists were arrested Monday after staging a repeat sit-in outside of the Mobile, Ala., office of U.S. Sen. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jMqypK NAACP president and CEO Cornell William Brooks, third from right, and other NAACP officials and protesters stage a second sit-in at the Mobile, Ala., office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., to protest his nomination as U.S. attorney general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.