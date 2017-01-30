NAACP president Brooks, 9 more activi...

NAACP president Brooks, 9 more activists, arrested again in sit-in outside Sessions' office

NAACP president and CEO Cornell Williams Brooks and 10 other activists were arrested Monday after staging a repeat sit-in outside of the Mobile, Ala., office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., to protest his nomination as U.S. attorney general.

