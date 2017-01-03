NAACP, Interfaith Organizers Announce Protests, Testimony Opposing Sessions' Appointment

A week after statewide demonstrations and a sit-in arrest at the offices of US Attorney General nominee and Senator Jeff Sessions, NAACP President/CEO Cornell William Brooks will be one of only four opposition voices to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee about his fitness for the position of US Attorney General. The hearing will take place on Jan. 10-11 at the Russell Senate Office building.

