MPD corporal says suspects confessed to killing Mobile mother
Mobile Police Corporal Kenneth Gillespie took the stand in Judge Youngpeter's courtroom today, explaining what investigators found regarding the shooting death of 24-year-old DeLauna Anderson. Antonio Lang, 18, charged with capital murder, and co-defendant 16-year-old Iseral Hall, charged with felony murder, were both in the courtroom for a preliminary hearing.
