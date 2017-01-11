Mobile inmate who escaped from hospit...

Mobile inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Wilmer

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate, Allen Joseph Butler who fled the University of South Alabama Medical Center on Friday. A fugitive who escaped law enforcement custody last week at USA Medical Center has been captured, according to information released Wednesday by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) 11 hr Lucifer 227
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class Jan 9 SCAM ALERT 2
News The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen... Jan 5 CZars_R_US 5
Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest... Jan 4 Sherman 1
News Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a... Dec 29 spocko 94
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Dec 29 Captain Yesterday 16
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC