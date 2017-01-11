Mobile inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Wilmer
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate, Allen Joseph Butler who fled the University of South Alabama Medical Center on Friday. A fugitive who escaped law enforcement custody last week at USA Medical Center has been captured, according to information released Wednesday by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|11 hr
|Lucifer
|227
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Jan 9
|SCAM ALERT
|2
|The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen...
|Jan 5
|CZars_R_US
|5
|Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest...
|Jan 4
|Sherman
|1
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Dec 29
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Dec 29
|Captain Yesterday
|16
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC