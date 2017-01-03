Mobile Housing Board director gives notice of plan to resign
Dwayne Vaughn, the director of the Mobile Housing Board, has announced his intention to resign his position effective Feb. 28. Mobile Housing Board members listen to Executive Director Dwayne Vaughn on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. Facing, from left, are Norman Hill, Joyce Freeman, Kim Pettway and Melvin Clark.
