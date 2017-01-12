Man carjacked at gunpoint, suspect ditches vehicle and escapes police
The Mobile Police Department is searching for a suspect who jumped out of a stolen vehicle and escaped police late Thursday night. Police said that at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the Homewood Suites located at 1388 West I-65 Service Road for a report of a robbery to an individual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|3 hr
|coyote505
|8
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|8 hr
|Deplorable
|17
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|yehoshooah adam
|233
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Jan 9
|SCAM ALERT
|2
|The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen...
|Jan 5
|CZars_R_US
|5
|Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest...
|Jan 4
|Sherman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC