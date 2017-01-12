Man carjacked at gunpoint, suspect di...

Man carjacked at gunpoint, suspect ditches vehicle and escapes police

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department is searching for a suspect who jumped out of a stolen vehicle and escaped police late Thursday night. Police said that at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the Homewood Suites located at 1388 West I-65 Service Road for a report of a robbery to an individual.

