Little-Known Wilderness And Natural Area In Alabama Is Full Of Surprises
The twisting rivers, creeks, bayous, and dead lakes of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta create an intricate, interlacing network of streams and islands covering hundreds of thousands of acres/Photo courtesy of Charles Smith Just 15 minutes from Mobile, Alabama, the Greater Mobile-Tensaw River Area features biodiversity so rich that it has been called "America's Amazon," and a recent report aims to shine a light on this natural and cultural landmark in hopes of protecting it and its surrounding areas from development.
