LA Rams Meet With Tennessee CB Cam Sutton At Senior Bowl On Day 2

Yesterday, we covered the report that the Los Angeles Rams had met with South Alabama TE Gerald Everett , Wisconsin LB Vince Biegel and Bucknell OT Julie'n Davenport during the first day of practices on Tuesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Today , we have just one name to add to that list from their time on site yesterday in Tennessee CB Cameron Sutton .

